The Holiday 2020 Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

It's one of the most wonderful times of the year… and the most anticipated. Pokémon GO launches their annual Holiday Event today, bringing with it new Pokémon, new costumes, and new Shinies… kind of. Here are the full details of the Holiday 2020 Event in Pokémon GO.

The Holiday 2020 Event will run in Pokémon GO from Tuesday, December 22nd at 8 AM local time through Thursday, December 31st at 10 PM local time. Here's what players can expect:

NEW SHINY: Well, kind of. Jynx will now be Shiny-capable through encounters. Previously, one needed to hatch and evolve a Shiny Smoochum to obtain a Shiny Jynx.

NEW COSTUME POKÉMON: Pikachu in a holiday sweater, Cubchoo with a bow, and Delibird with a bow will all be spawning in their Shiny forms. None can be evolved.

NEW SPECIES: Vanillite and its evolutionary line enter Pokémon GO.

5KM EVENT EGGS: Piplup, Seel, Swinub, Smoochum, Snorunt, Snover, Vanillite. Nothing crazy here, but the chance at a Shiny Smoouch might be worth cracking a batch or two if you need that.

BOOSTED SPAWNS: All of the Costumed Pokémon mentioned above, Vanillite, Snover, Marill, Spheal, and more. Also? Stantler with the bells is back!

BONUSES: Mega Abomasnow will have a CP boost, trainers will be able to store 40 Gifts and open 45

Trainers playing the event in earlier timezones where it has been live for some time have noticed an absence of Jynx from the wild. It's looking like Jynx is either going to be very rare in the wild or will even potentially be raid exclusive.

Which… ouch.

There will also be event-exclusive Field Research. Trainers can enjoy the following tasks:

Send 5 Gifts: Delibird with bow

Catch 5 Ice-type Pokemon: Snover

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokemon: Vanillite

Catch 15 Ice-type Pokemon: Cryogonal

AR Mapping: Snorunt, 80 Mega Abomasnow Energy

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a full breakdown on the Holiday 2020 Event raid rotation in Pokémon GO, which will offer battles with Ice-type species such as Jynx, Cryogonal, and more.