The Kanto Cup Is Now Live In Pokémon GO For GO Battle League

Every under 500CP Pokémon that's not Bronzor can now lay their weary heads to rest. The Little Cup has ended in Pokémon GO's GO Battle League Season 5, replaced with the brand new Kanto Cup. Here is everything you need to know about this brand new cup, its requirements, and what you can get from playing.

Kanto Cup Requirements in Pokémon GO

On their Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced:

The Kanto Cup will run from Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8). Only Pokémon with a Pokédex number between #001 and #151 are eligible. The CP limit is 1,500.

So this one is for the O.G.s. Get out those Generation One hitters and, as long as you didn't power them up past 1500 CP, you're good to go. Of all the cups this month, this one seems like it is on track to be most similar to the standard Great League. Little Cup was very limited (but fun) and next week's Catch Cup looks like it's on pace to be… well, honestly, pretty strange.

Hitting Rank 10 in Season 5 of GO Battle League

Hitting Rank 10 is way easier this season. You don't have to worry about your rating anymore. Instead, you just have to win a certain number of times per track. All of this is to say, do not sit this season out because you're not a fan of these limited cups. This is, by far, the best shot at getting Pikachu Libre.

Are Legendaries Really Available?

I mean… low-key, yeah. Lugia was available during the Little Cup and Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion will be available during the Kanto Cup. However, Pokémon GO players are taking to social media to note how extremely rare these Legendary encounters are. When Legendaries were in the GO Battle League reward pool in the past, it seemed like every encounter had at least 50% odds of being Legendary. That does not seem to be the case anymore. However, with three different Legendaries added to the pool, even if the odds aren't increased, the odds may be slightly better than you'll hit gold.