The Kunoichi Class Arrives In Black Desert Mobile This Week

Pearl Abyss revealed this week that the Kunoichi class has been added to Black Desert Mobile, with a new season on the way. The class is basically a ninja with a number of defining traits that help make it a unique class to the game, but in case you're wondering, it's a fast striker with a lot of close combat. The class is added just in time as a new season kicks off on May 4th for Path Of Glory. The season will feature a rise in difficulty and better rewards, as you will be defending the castle gates against waves of enemies using six classes from your Family roster. If you manage to win, you'll be able to strengthen your entire Family with an Emblem item reward. You can read the complete patch notes here, as we have more notes on the class below as well as a set of videos for you to enjoy.

'The Moonlit Blade' Kunoichi has arrived to Black Desert Mobile! A classic ninja, Kunoichi brings her mastery of a shortsword, kunai, martial arts, and Ninjustu, allowing her to quickly and quietly dispatch of her opponents. Players can look forward to Abyssal weapons like the Kzarka shortsword and Nouver Kunai as a log-in bonus, as well as 10,000 Ancient Gold Coins, 20 Awakening Skill Books, and 2000 Black Pearls for training Kunoichi to level 70. Kunoichi is equipped with sharp skills that show off her agility and concentration, including: Shadow Stitch swiftly traps enemies in a flurry of slashes, inflicting Stun and Hit while increasing her AP for 10 seconds.

swiftly traps enemies in a flurry of slashes, inflicting Stun and Hit while increasing her AP for 10 seconds. Rain of Steel launches Kunoichi into the air, attacking with a tornado of kunai that rain down on her opponents. She is unable to be grabbed while she is in the air.

launches Kunoichi into the air, attacking with a tornado of kunai that rain down on her opponents. She is unable to be grabbed while she is in the air. Viper Strike marks enemies at a distance with a kunai and allows Kunoichi to dash at her opponent, inflicting significant damage while decreasing enemies' movement speed.

marks enemies at a distance with a kunai and allows Kunoichi to dash at her opponent, inflicting significant damage while decreasing enemies' movement speed. Chakra Release uses Ninjutsu to draw out Kunoichi's dormant power, increasing the damage inflicted by critical hits and Black Spirit skills.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: New Class: Kunoichi Update (https://youtu.be/0Q_KwTuCrF0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Class Preview: Kunoichi [Black Desert Mobile] (https://youtu.be/QNWGi1HMuo8)