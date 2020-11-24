The Lake Legends Event Goes Live Today In Pokémon GO

The Lake Legends event kicks off in Pokémon GO today, November 24th, at 8 AM local time. It will run until November 30th at 1 PM Pacific time. After a bit of confusion, Niantic announced that the event's raid bosses of Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit would come later in the day at 1 PM Pacific time but have since apologized for the miscommunication. Instead, all three Pokémon will go live in Pokémon GO raids at the start of the event. Here are all of the details you need to know about this upcoming Water-themed event.

The main feature of the event, besides the release of the Lake Trio in raids, will be the long-awaited release of Shiny Goldeen. The Goldeen family, which includes its evolution of Seaking, was one of the few remaining Kanto species that had yet to see its Shiny released in Pokémon GO. Now, the fish that looks as if it's posing for an Instagram picture will join the Shiny fold.

As far as the Lake Trio of Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit, trainers will seemingly have to wait longer for these three to be released in their Shiny forms, as Niantic hasn't announced their release. However, it is notable that this will be the first time that these three are available in raids after the introduction of Remote Raid Invites to Pokémon GO. This is significant because these Legendary Pokémon are regional, so this marks the very first time that many trainers will be able to obtain these without travel.

You can build teams featuring the optimal counters for each of these species with our raid guides:

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a full breakdown of the Lake Legends raid rotation in Pokémon GO as reports worldwide come in. Good luck in this new event, fellow trainers!