The Last Hero Of Nostalgaia Will Launch Sometime In 2022

Coatsink and Over The Moon showed off more of their upcoming game The Last Hero Of Nostalgaia as it will be coming out in 2022. This is a funny one as the premise if that of a satirical action-adventure that cewnteres around a wicked and tristed tale that has been given life in this oddball title. The game features combat which the devs describe as "hard but fair", along with full character customization, a brand new unique battle armor system, new narrative mechanics filled with satisfying lore, and a lot of death at every turn. At the moment the game is only set up to be released on PC via Steam as well as Xbox consoles, but beyond the idea that it's coming out next year, there's no real release window on the horizon. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer for the game.

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia is a satirical action-adventure, driven by a dark story, set in an incredibly rich and complex world. Nostalgaia, the world of videogames, is collapsing backwards into a mysterious pixelation, with every particle of fidelity bleeding away. Oblivion seemingly awaits even our most cherished gaming memories. But as the lighting dims and frames diminish, with the world on the brink of extinction, hope emerges to fight back. As the most hideous pixelated hero to ever spawn in Nostalgaia, you must fight through an army of its mindless inhabitants, while being jeered by a cynical narrator who despises your very existence. Featuring hard but fair combat that fans of the genre will relish, along with *full character customization, unique battle armor and engaging narrative mechanics rich in lore, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia's twisted and wicked tale is prepared to send you headfirst into almost certain death around its every vertex.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Last Hero of Nostalgaia | Announce Trailer (https://youtu.be/fB6a_sUURiE)