The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante Is Now On Steam

101Xp revealed that they have released the first two chapters of The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante on Steam last week. The two chapters are absolutely free to play as you're given a taste of what's to come down the road. Yes, you read that correctly, this is just a sample of the game as it will be released in-full sometime next year. But at least you can try out this narrative-driven RPG where you will forge your own destiny. Enjoy the trailer and info below on the game.

The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante is a narrative-driven text-based RPG set in a ruthless medieval realm that comes to life on the pages of the protagonist's journal. Though every man's life is predetermined by the Lot they received at birth, it is you who decides whether your character will challenge fate and alter his destiny, rewriting the established laws of the universe. Your decisions will shape Sir Brante's personality, revealing new choices and twists of fate in the years to come. Will he be determined, strong-willed, and driven to succeed by any means necessary? Or will he grow up to be a wise, insightful man capable of understanding the inner workings of the world and reading the hearts of the people around him? Develop the personality traits you want to see in the main character and watch his life unfold before your very eyes. The Life And Suffering Of Sir Brante — Chapter 1&2 contains the first two chapters of the story. Live through the childhood and adolescence of a young man born in the Blessed Arknian Empire. Witness its harsh customs and merciless justice, and write the main character's fate as he lives it. Who will he become — a judge, an inquisitor, or a rebel? The choice is yours.