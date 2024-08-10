Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Free Range Games, North Beach Games, The Lord of the Rings, The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Confirms August Xbox Release

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria has a release date set for both Steam and Xbox consoles, as it will be out in a few weeks

Article Summary The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is set for Xbox and Steam release on August 27, 2024.

This release includes The Golden Update, adding crossplay, Sandbox Mode, and new content for all platforms.

Set in the Fourth Age, players explore Moria, reclaiming Dwarven treasures and restoring ancient forges.

Create custom Dwarves, face unique challenges in procedurally generated environments, and defeat treacherous foes.

Indie game developer Free Range Games and publisher North Beach Games confirmed the Xbox release date for The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria. After having already been out for PC and PlayStation, the game finally arrives for both of these platforms, along with a free update called The Golden Update. That update will provide players with crossplay between all platforms, Sandbox Mode, and a slew of other content, updates, and improvements, putting everyone at the same level at the same time. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game arrives on August 27, 2024.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

The story of The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria takes players beyond the books and into the Fourth Age of Middle-earth, the fantastical world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. Summoned to the Misty Mountains by Lord Gimli Lockbearer, players take control of a company of Dwarves tasked to reclaim the lost spoils from the Dwarven homeland of Moria—known as Khazad-dûm or Dwarrowdelf—in the depths below their very feet. Their quest will require fortitude and teamwork, delving deep into the Mines of Moria to recover its treasures and in the hopes of one day restoring them to their former glory.

In The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria, players will create their own custom Dwarf before venturing into the cavernous mines of Moria alone or together with a company of fellow Dwarves online. Each adventure into the depths will bring unique challenges and opportunities through the use of procedurally generated environments, creating nearly endless possibilities as players seek the deepest delves of the Dwarves. As they venture ever deeper, the Dwarves will need to ensure their metal is ready to meet the dangers that lie within, crafting resilient armors and finely honed weapons capable of protecting against and defeating all manner of goblin, arachnoid, or more mysterious foes they may encounter. Excavate the mysteries of the Misty Mountains, extract precious metals prized by Dwarves, rebuild and refire forges that have long since gone cold, and learn the secret of the Shadow that lurks within

