The Mighty Mega Metagross Finally Arrives In Pokémon GO

Mega Metagross, one of the most anticipated Mega Evolutions in Pokémon GO, will finally be released in an upcoming Raid Day event.

Metagross from Mega Raids can now be shiny and know the exclusive Fast Attack Shadow Claw.

Event offers increased Shiny odds, up to 6 free Raid Passes, and 20 Remote Raid Passes during the event window.

$4.99 event ticket grants more Raid Passes, bonus XP, 2× Stardust, and boosted Rare Candy XL chances in raids.

Pokémon GO promised three Mega Raid Days during Tales of Transformation, and they came faster than expected. First, we got Sharpedo, then Camerupt, and now, Mega Metagross Raid Day has been announced. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Mega Metagross Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Mega Metagross debuts in Mega Raids. You will be able to battle Metagross in Mega Raids in order to earn Mega Energy to evolve your own Metagross.

Mega Metagross debuts in Mega Raids. You will be able to battle Metagross in Mega Raids in order to earn Mega Energy to evolve your own Metagross. Shiny release: Previously, you had to encounter a Shiny Beldum in order to obtain a Shiny Metagross. With the release of Mega Metagross, Metagross will now be Shiny-capable upon encounter. This extends to any encounter, including those outside of Mega Raids.

Previously, you had to encounter a Shiny Beldum in order to obtain a Shiny Metagross. With the release of Mega Metagross, Metagross will now be Shiny-capable upon encounter. This extends to any encounter, including those outside of Mega Raids. Event bonuses: Featured Attack: Metagross encountered in Mega Raids will know the Fast Attack Shadow Claw. After the event, Metagross will be able to learn the featured attack via Elite Fast TM. Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Friday, October 3, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. PDT. Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six). Increased chance of encountering Shiny Metagross from Mega Raids.

Event Ticket: An event ticket will be available in the in-game shop for $4.99. It will offer: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14). Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles. +5,000 XP from Raid Battles. If the Global Challenge during Steel Skyline is complete, Trainers who also have a Mega Metagross Raid Day ticket will earn an additional 5,000 XP from Raid Battles. 2× Stardust from Raid Battles. Niantic writes: "These bonuses will be effective on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time."

An event ticket will be available in the in-game shop for $4.99. It will offer:

