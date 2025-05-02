Posted in: eSports, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: MilkPEP, The Milk Cup

The Milk Cup Held Its First 2025 Qualifier Last Night

The Milk Cup held its first Qualifier for the 2025 championships last night, while also delving more into the Academy plans

MilkPEP held their first major event for The Milk Cup 2025, as we got to see fierce competition for the series' first Qualifier. The event featured 50 duos of women Fortnite players battling it out for points to see who would claim victory and secure a spot in the eventual championships happening later this year. Several teams were neck and neck throughout the competition, which you can see the full video for above, but at the end of the night it was the team of Nina and Vader who ended up on top with a final score of 386.

Close behind them were Fraantic and Kanary with 369, followed by LilyBWT and Milly with 308 in third. A number of the teams we saw in last year's finals were struggling to stay in the top 10, but this is just the first qualifier, and there's still time to make their way into the competition. The organization also took time during the event to reveal details of The Milk Cup Academy, announced back in March, as they plan to expand the event beyond just competitions. We have more info on that for you here.

The Milk Cup Academy

The Milk Cup Academy is designed to be a welcoming place for women to practice, scrim, meet new teammates, and learn what it takes to be an esports athlete. The Academy will feature several programs aimed at strengthening Fortnite gameplay, nutrition, mental health, and more. Some of these programs include:

Live Q&As with various Fortnite pros and esports health and wellness specialists: Join ThePeachCobbler and other Fortnite pros for live Q&As on Discord where they will both answer questions and offer tips to improve your gameplay, develop strategies to keep your head cool in game, as well as nutrition tips to help you focus (like drinking dairy milk!)

Join ThePeachCobbler and other Fortnite pros for live Q&As on Discord where they will both answer questions and offer tips to improve your gameplay, develop strategies to keep your head cool in game, as well as nutrition tips to help you focus (like drinking dairy milk!) Scrims: ThePeachCobbler and Raidiant will be organizing monthly scrims with cash prizes to help get practice for The Milk Cup and level up skills, with a focus on being welcoming to new players. If players aren't quite ready to join a big tournament, this is the place for you, and could be a first step on a player's esports journey.

ThePeachCobbler and Raidiant will be organizing monthly scrims with cash prizes to help get practice for The Milk Cup and level up skills, with a focus on being welcoming to new players. If players aren't quite ready to join a big tournament, this is the place for you, and could be a first step on a player's esports journey. Community: The Gonna Need Milk Discord is one of the largest in women's Fortnite, so it's the perfect place to kick back and chat with like-minded players.

The Gonna Need Milk Discord is one of the largest in women's Fortnite, so it's the perfect place to kick back and chat with like-minded players. And much more… Gonna Need Milk will be continually adding features to The Milk Cup Academy throughout the year, so joining is the best way to stay up to date!

