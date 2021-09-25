The New Pokémon TCG Tag Team Collections To Be Store-Exclusive

Details have finally come in on three mysterious products that were announced by the Pokémon TCG earlier this year. We can now confirm that the Mythical Squishy Collection, the Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection, and the Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection will be exclusive to three different big-box retailers. Let's get into the details.

Oh boy. This is going to take some hunting, fellow Pokémon TCG collectors. Two of these boxes will be released on November 1st, 2021 just in time for the holiday scramble with the Squishy Collection coming earlier on October 17th. Here's where each of them can be found exclusively:

Mythical Squishy Collection: Target

Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection: Walmart

Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection: Gamestop

Here is what each of these Pokémon TCG products will include:

Mythical Squishy Collection

3 Pokémon V cards featuring Mew V, Celebi V, and Victini V (these are all from previous sets and are not exclusive to the box)

3 Mythical Pokémon Squishies featuring Mew, Celebi, and Victini (these are exclusive to the box)

8 Pokémon TCG booster packs

A code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online

Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection

1 gold foil card featuring Reshiram & Charizard-GX

1 oversize foil card featuring Reshiram & Charizard-GX, suitable for display

10 Pokémon TCG booster packs

A code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online

Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection

1 gold foil card featuring Pikachu & Zekrom-GX

1 oversize foil card featuring Pikachu & Zekrom-GX, suitable for display

10 Pokémon TCG booster packs

A code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online

I'm excited to see the Tag Team GX Premium Collections for multiple reasons outside of them just being awesome products. For one, I'm curious if these will be sorted into the SWSH Black Star Promos set or if they will be classified as new SM Promos due to using the older GX mechanic. We never thought we'd see these cards in English after the English-language Pokémon TCG moved on from the end of the Sun & Moon era, leaving the Tag Team GX All-Stars Japanese Secret Rares largely unadapted. Could we see more of these or is this just a two-hitter quitter?