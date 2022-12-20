The Next Dragon Ball Super Card Game God Rare Arrives In June 2023

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This as-of-yet-untitled expansion is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, include the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set… but wait. What if we look even further ahead? Surprisingly enough, we actually can now confirm some initial details of the next set after that and it's going to introduce a disruptive card into the market. While the third Zenkai Series will not contain a God Rare card, the fourth Zenkai Series set (the 21st overall set) will. Let's take a look at what that means.

God Rares (coded GDR) are Alternate Art versions of Secret Rares (SCRs) that are known to be unbelievably rare. There is no guarantee of a God Rare in a case of twelve booster boxes, which includes a total of 288 packs. Because of the lack of a case guarantee, there is no way to ever calculate the pull rate compared to SCRs, which are solid at two per case. Many think that God Rares could be as rare as one every three cases, which leads these scarce cards to go for incredibly high values in the secondary market. There are only two God Rares in the hobby, the SSB Vegeta from Realm of the Gods and the Bardock from Dawn of the Z-Legends. We're getting the third one in this as-of-yet untitled June 2023 set, and all we currently know about this set is that it has Perfect Cell and Super Saiyan 2 Gohan on the box art. If we get a Super Saiyan 2 Gohan God Rare, all bets are off.

