The Noxious Swamp Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

The Noxious Swamp event in Pokémon GO takes one of the habitats from Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City and turns it into a global event.

With Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City turning the Five Boroughs into a haven of gameplay this weekend, Niantic is bringing the rest of the world in on the celebration. One of the main releases of the in-person, on-location GO Fest 2023: New York City event is Shiny Skrelp. Now, starting today, Trainers worldwide will be able to encounter Skrelp during its global Shiny release in the Noxious Swamp event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Noxious Swamp event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny Pokémon debut: Shiny Skrelp, which releases Friday at Pokémon GO Fest 2023 New York City, will make its worldwide debut during this Poison-type and Dragon-type event.

Shiny Skrelp, which releases Friday at Pokémon GO Fest 2023 New York City, will make its worldwide debut during this Poison-type and Dragon-type event. Wild spawns : Zubat, Venonat, Tentacool, Dratini, Surskit, Gulpin, Skorupi, Axew, Skrelp, Tyrunt, and Noibat. These are all spawns that featured during one of the habitats at the in-person GO Fest 2023 New York City event, which I attended yesterday and will review this coming week as we build toward the GO Fest 2023: Global.

: Zubat, Venonat, Tentacool, Dratini, Surskit, Gulpin, Skorupi, Axew, Skrelp, Tyrunt, and Noibat. These are all spawns that featured during one of the habitats at the in-person GO Fest 2023 New York City event, which I attended yesterday and will review this coming week as we build toward the GO Fest 2023: Global. Raids : Tier One: Grimer, Alolan Grimer, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel. Tier Three: Galarian Weezing, Druddigon, Turtinator. I'm grateful for another shot at raiding for Shiny Turtinator. Tier Five: Xerneas, Yveltal Mega Raids: Mega Salamence

Shadow Raids: Tier One: Shadow Zubat, Shadow Houndour, Shadow Pidove Tier Three: Shadow Nidoran (Shiny-capable), Shadow Onix, Shadow Sneasel (Shiny-capable)

Bonus Features: Double Catch Candy Team GO Rocket balloons appear more frequently Extra Raid Pass for spinning Gym Photo Discs

Field Research task encounters : Grimer, Dratini, Trapinch, Skrelp, Noibat, and Mareanie.

: Grimer, Dratini, Trapinch, Skrelp, Noibat, and Mareanie. Timed Research : Niantic writes: Timed Research will also be available at no cost. This Timed Research includes tasks focused on raiding and will award encounters with Poison- and Dragon-type Pokémon, including Jangmo-o. Please note that Timed Research expires. The Timed Research tasks and their rewards will disappear on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

Niantic writes:

