Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, cobalion, pokemon

Cobalion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Today's Cobalion Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help Trainers build a team of Fire-type and Ground-type Pokémon to defeat this Raid.

Article Summary Top counters for Cobalion Raid include Primal Groudon and Mega Blaziken.

A minimum of three trainers is advised, but more ensures success.

The 100% IV Cobalion has a CP of 1727 or 2159 when weather boosted.

Shiny Cobalion has an approximate catch rate of 1 in 20 raids.

The final month of Adventures Abound has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the Shiny release of Douse Drive Genesect as well as the return of the Legendary Swords of Justice, new and old features coming to Mega Raids, and Mega Garchomp Raid Day. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Cobalion in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Cobalion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Cobalion counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Cobalion with efficiency.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Cobalion can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Cobalion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!