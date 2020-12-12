The Pokémon V Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path Part 2

Before Vivid Voltage took the Pokémon Trading Card Game community by storm, there was a special set that was selling out everywhere. Now, as interest in the Pokémon TCG is higher than seemingly ever with stores selling out of product internationally, this special set remains one of the most coveted collections of Pokémon cards of the modern sets. It's 2020's holiday set, Champion's Path which can only be collected by buying the Elite Trainer Box or various collection sets, rather than in the normal loose booster packs or booster boxes. Let's take a look at the stunning Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon TCG set so you can decide if Champion's Path is worth the time, effort, and money to chase down as a collector.

If you missed Part One of this spotlight on Champion's Path, you can see the set's first six Pokémon V cards right here. The remaining five Pokémon V selections in this set are:

Galarian Cursola V: For a card with such a sad backstory, it sure is beautiful. Galarian Cursola is the evolution of Galarian Corsola, which sees the once-happy coral Pokémon turned into a Ghost-type due to pollution. Because of the almost glowing white lines of Cursola's body here, this standard Pokémon V card almost looks like a Full Art V.

Alcremie V: Quite the popular new species, Alcremie shinies in its special V card here, which looks good enough to take a spoon to.

Lucario V: Definitely one of the more dynamic poses of this set, Lucario get some much-deserved love in this Pokémon V card. Lucario has shown lasting power as one of the most popular species in the card game, the main series games, Pokémon GO, and the anime so it's always great to see this Fighting/Steel-type get a killer card.

Grapploct V: While this is a nice card, it doesn't stand out quite as much due to sharing a very similar color palette and concept with the superior Lucario card. Still, though, this wouldn't be a disappointing pull by any means.

Duraludon V: Last is Duraludo, a Pokémon that seems to haunt every Sword and Shield set with its omnipresence. While the blurred effect confuses the action here a bit, this is still one of the better Duraludon cards due to the way its silvery Steel body pops over that blazing red background.

Next time, we'll take a look at the VMAX cards of Champion's Path from the Pokémon TCG.