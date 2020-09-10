The Prince Returns In New Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake

The Prince of Persia series is returning once more. Ubisoft announced on Thursday, September 10 that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is currently in the works. It's set for an imminent launch in 2021. This remake of The Sands of Time isn't just a remaster, but an actual remake. It's being headed up by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and the entirety of the game was recreated from the ground up utilizing Ubisoft's AnvilNext Engine. That means it'll also get new adjustments to the original gameplay. In addition, it'll get new motion capture animation and certain assets, as you might have surmised from the first trailer already.

For anyone concerned that the game won't be true to the original, that doesn't look like it'll be an issue. It looks close enough to the first game that marked the full-fledged return of Prince of Persia to the gaming sphere, and that's good news all its own. This will the first major game from the partnership of Ubisoft Pune & Ubisoft Mumbai. It's setting out to make some important changes to the game that'll improve the first game in meaningful ways, such as tweaking the camera controls that could occasionally be frustrating.

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is slated for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It'll cost around $39.99 and you can expect it to debut on January 21st, 2021. Next-gen systems won't be neglected, either. Don't worry – the game will also be playable on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 by way of backward compatibility. It's going to be a bit before the game is available, but in the meantime, we can revisit some of the older Prince of Persia titles. They're certainly worth playing as well.