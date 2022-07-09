The Quarry Receives '80s Outfits & Online Multiplayer

2K Games has released a new update for The Quarry this week, bringing with it new outfits from the '80s and an online multiplayer mode. The new mode is called the Wolf Pack, and it operates a little like the multiplayer mode for games like The Dark Pictures Anthology. You can start a game where up to seven players can join together, each one taking on a different role from the main cast, and then acting out each of their parts in the game when it's time for interaction. An interactive horror film, which is basically what you're already playing, but now you get to do it with friends. You can read more about the new mode and the outfits below as the update is officially live.

Wolf Pack is an invite-only mode where a host can invite up to seven friends with access to the game to watch along. While the host plays, their audience votes on each key decision, with the majority vote determining the outcome. With endless replayability already built into The Quarry's deep narrative experience, Wolf Pack offers a whole new take on the unimaginable choices you face during your journey, enabling you to experience the fright with friends. For those looking to dive even deeper into the story, all six episodes of the Bizarre Yet Bonafide podcast are also now available in-game. Previously only accessible on select streaming platforms, the 6-part limited podcast series features the fictional paranormal investigators Grace and Anton as they dig into the truly bizarre goings-on in the area surrounding The Quarry. Additionally, today's patch allows you to send the camp counselors' looks back in time. Owners of the Deluxe Edition now have access to the '80s-inspired cosmetic character outfits for the game's playable characters; the DLC pack is also available for separate purchase.