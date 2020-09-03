The Rarest Generation Four Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO

Shiny Pokémon are some of the most sought after encounters in Pokémon GO. They are rare versions of Pokémon with different color palettes. Generally, the odds of encountering one are one in 450, but there are some species that, for a variety of reasons, are more difficult to find. These are the Top Five rarest Generation Four Shinies in Pokémon GO.

5. Shiny Darkrai

It isn't that Darkrai is a harder boss than others, or that it has a worse Shiny Rate. It isn't, and it doesn't. Darkrai was released in its Shiny form during the time when a lot of the world was in lockdown and pre-Remote Raid Invites, making it impossible for some to raid and difficult for others to get big enough parties. Niantic also made this Mythical Pokémon available in the GO Battle League, but trainers needed to be able to win battles in order to encounter it, making this Pokémon skill-gated for some.

4. Burmy

Having a Shiny Burmy isn't rare. What makes this Pokémon rare is the fact that there are three versions of Burmy (Plant Cloak, Sandy Cloak, Trash Cloak) and two different ways it can evolve, into either Mothim or Wormadam, the latter of which also has three different versions. This means that for Shiny collectors to complete the Burmy family, at least seven individual Shiny Burmy must be caught, and that's only if the exact desired ones are caught.

3. Riolu & Gible

The gems of the egg pool. Shiny Gible and Shiny Riolu have been featured more recently than ever before, but they remain two of the rarest and most desirable Shiny Pokémon in the game. When Gible is in raids, it's not only its Shiny rate that makes it difficult to hunt… it's Gible raids themselves that are hard to find. Similarly, when Riolu hatches from eggs, it does so at a low rate during its focus-events and even lower outside of events. If you've managed to get both of these, you are truly a Pokémon master.

2. Bonsly

Not only did Bonsly hatch at a very low rate from the 7KM gift eggs it was available in… now, it's simply not available in the game at all. Shiny Bonsly in all of its green-ish gold and vibrant magenta glory cannot currently be found in any way, so until Niantic reintroduces this baby Pokémon into eggs, Shiny hunters will have to go after its evolved form Sudowoodo.

1. Mime Jr.

Shiny Mime Jr. may the rarest non-event-specific Pokémon in the game. It is only available through 5KM Eggs obtained while physically in Europe, making hunting this Pokémon an impossible feat for countless players. To get it, a player in Europe has to be lucky enough to even get a 5KM egg from a stop, lucky enough for it to hatch a Mime Jr… and adding the Shiny rate to that makes this a task that provides perhaps the biggest challenge Pokémon GO offers.

Honorable Mentions

Shinx: Shinx isn't rare to those who choose to grind its raids, but it makes the Honorable Mentions because as a raid and egg-exclusive Pokémon, it is, in some ways, pay-gated.

Skorupi: This red and blue Shiny is quite desirable, and Niantic knows it. Skorupi has been featured in three events since its Shiny release in early 2020, and it was a rare spawn in all three events. While some trainers may have gotten lucky, Shiny Skorupi is one that trainers will likely have to grind to get the next time its featured.