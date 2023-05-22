The Rising Shadows Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO The Rising Shadows event begins today in Pokémon GO. It introduces game-changing Shadow Raids, the Master Ball, and Purified Gems.

The Rising Shadows event begins today in Pokémon GO. It introduces Shadow Raids, Purified Gems, Shadow Shards, Shiny Shadow Mewtwo, and the Master Ball to the game. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Rising Shadows event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shadow Raids debuts: Niantic will now feature Shadow Pokémon, some of them Shiny-capable, in new Shadow Raids that have an interesting mechanic attached.

Niantic will now feature Shadow Pokémon, some of them Shiny-capable, in new Shadow Raids that have an interesting mechanic attached. Purified Gems: This is a new item that will be made up of Shadow Shards that you can get from defeating Team GO Rocket. They will help you defeat the Shadow Raid Boss. Read this breakdown to see how they work.

This is a new item that will be made up of Shadow Shards that you can get from defeating Team GO Rocket. They will help you defeat the Shadow Raid Boss. Read this breakdown to see how they work. Shiny Shadow Legendary debut : Shadow Mewtwo will be available in Tier Five Shadow Raids as the first-ever Shiny-capable Shadow Legendary Pokémon. Shadow Mewtwo will appear in five-star Shadow Raids from Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

: Shadow Mewtwo will be available in Tier Five Shadow Raids as the first-ever Shiny-capable Shadow Legendary Pokémon. Shadow Mewtwo will appear in five-star Shadow Raids from Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Shadow Raid rotation: From Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time, a majority of Gyms will host Shadow Raids. From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time, Saturday, May 27, 2023, Team GO Rocket activity will spike, taking over all raids. Tier One: Shadow Poliwag – Can be Shiny Shadow Machop – Can be Shiny Shadow Bellsprout Shadow Beldum – Can be Shiny Tier Three Shadow Bayleef Shadow Quilava Shadow Croconaw Shadow Sneasel – Can be Shiny

From Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time, a majority of Gyms will host Shadow Raids. From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time, Saturday, May 27, 2023, Team GO Rocket activity will spike, taking over all raids. Non-Shadow Raids: When Shadow Raids aren't featured, these will be available with their normal Shiny rates: Tier One: Clefairy Tentacool Marill Skrelp Popplio Tier Three: Magneton Tapras Mawile Empoleon Tier Five: Tapu Fini until May 24th at 10 AM Regigigas starting May 24th at 10 AM Mega Raids Mega Pinsir until May 24th at 10 AM Mega Altaria starting May 24th at 10 AM

When Shadow Raids aren't featured, these will be available with their normal Shiny rates: Wild Spawns: Ekans, Golbat, Koffing, Houndour, Poochyena, Stunky, and Skorupi. Rare spawns include Hisuian Qwilfish and Scraggy.

Ekans, Golbat, Koffing, Houndour, Poochyena, Stunky, and Skorupi. Rare spawns include Hisuian Qwilfish and Scraggy. Seasonal Special Research: Let's Go : This will now culminate in the first-ever Master Ball in Pokémon GO.

: This will now culminate in the first-ever Master Ball in Pokémon GO. Event bonus: Increased Team GO Rocket activity at Poké Stops and in Balloons



