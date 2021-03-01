The Season Of Legends Kicks Off Today In Pokémon GO

The Seasons of Legends begins today in Pokémon GO. As we enter into the second-ever season of the game, let's take a look at what we know is coming as well as a few things at which Niantic is hinting.

Here's what we know about the Season of Legends so far:

We begin with over a month of raids dedicated to the Forces of Nature. That's Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus. First, they will be featured in their Incarnate Formes, which is the standard Formes that we saw around this time last year. They will now be available to encounter as Shinies, though, which makes raiding for them much more interesting. Near the end of March, directly after Incarnate Form Thundurus leaves, Niantic will begin to cycle through these Legendaries again but in their Therian Formes, pictured above. They will begin with Thundurus. There will be a Special Research dedicated to Professor Willow investigating the Therian Formes of these Pokémon. The Therian Formes will not be available to encounter as Shinies in this first wave.

Giovanni will feature a "different" Legendary every month. Shadow Articuno is now live with Shadow Zapdos coming on the first of April with Shadow Moltres coming on the first of May. Each will have a corresponding Special Research. These have already been featured, so nothing new here.

Different spawns based on the hemisphere. Get the breakdown here.

New Mega Evolved Pokémon arriving. We know we have one new one set for mid-March, and it will arrive the day the Electric-type event Charge Up begins. I'm betting on Manectric.

GO Battle League: In addition to new cups, Pokémon GO's PVP platform will cycle through Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues twice, just like last season. Great League is live right now.

As more details come in about the events that will make up the Season of Legends, Bleeding Cool will be here to report.