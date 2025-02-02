Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure Releases New Fart King Update

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure released a new update this past week with the introduction of Guardian of the Fairies Old Fart King

Article Summary Discover the new character, Guardian of the Fairies Old Fart King, in Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure update.

Unlock powerful abilities with Super Awakening and enhance your stats to dominate the game.

Compete in Ranking Events for rewards like Gold, Diamonds, and Rate Up Summon Tickets till February 11.

Explore expanded content with new Constellations, Sacred Treasure levels, and added story stages.

Netmarble dropped a new update into The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure this past week, as the Fart King has made an appearance. Guardian of the Fairies Old Fart King brings with it the usual affair of having a new character with different abilities, as well as a new event to pair it with. You can read more about it below as the content is now live.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure – Guardian of the Fairies Old Fart King

Guardian of the Fairies Old Fart King is the second version of King in The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure, following the original version named Sin of Sloth King. Guardian of the Fairies King can be acquired through the Rate Up Summon Tickets until February 11. Along with King, STR-attributed Support Thousand Ashes Gelda can also be drawn through Rate Up Summon during the same period. The new update features "Super Awakening," where players who have reached max awakening (13★) can utilize unused Hero Fragments. A button for Super Awakening can now be unlocked. Players can select and increase the Stats for Attack, Crit Resistance, Defense, HP, etc.

A new "Ranking Competition Event" will provide various rewards through Group Ranking and Overall Ranking until February 11. Points can be acquired through Ranking events such as Card Draw Ranking, Overall Stage Ranking and Account Combat Class Ranking. These points can be accumulated for daily rewards under Group Ranking Reward or main reward under the Overall Ranking Reward. Th include Golds, Diamonds, Rate Up Summon Tickets, Borders, Artifact Card Pack II, Portrait: Ranking Competition Event Trophy and many more.

New updates have been made to Constellations, Sacred Treasures and Stages. The number of Constellations for each Deadly Sins have been expanded to Third Stage with 21 Constellations. The Sacred Treasure Crafting Level has also increased from Level 20 to Level 30 that adds two Sacred Treasure grades of "Ultimate" and "Arcane." Tower of Trials in both Normal and Hard difficulties will be increased to 70 Floors. Players can also experience stage expansions from the current 9000 to 10000 with story updates.

