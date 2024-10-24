Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: The Smurfs, The Smurfs - Dreams

The Smurfs – Dreams Drops New Trailer With Game Launch

Check out the official launch trailer for The Smurfs – Dreams, as the game has officially been released today for PC and consoles

Article Summary Watch the exciting launch trailer for The Smurfs – Dreams, now available for PC and consoles!

Join the Smurfs in solo or co-op gameplay to tackle puzzles and thwart Gargamel's evil plan!

Explore 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and a colorful, magical art direction!

Customize your Smurf with magic orbs and unlock surprises as you journey through enchanting realms!

Microids has released the final trailer for The Smurfs – Dreams, as the launch trailer and the game came out this morning. As you might suspect, this is basically a final promo to get you to check out the platformer featuring the classic '80s cartoon characters. Along with the trailer, the team has released a couple of editions of the game, including the Reveire Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition, both of which come with their own special bonuses depending on what you're looking to get. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is out now.

The Smurfs – Dreams

Calling all gamers! Whether you're a die-hard Smurf fan or a seasoned gamer looking for your next adventure, The Smurfs – Dreams has something for everyone! With solo or co-op gameplay options, mind-bending puzzles, and heart-pounding challenges, get ready for endless hours of fun and excitement! Ever wondered what goes on in the mind of a sleeping Smurf? Now's your chance to find out! Explore a universe where dreams and nightmares collide, all while helping our beloved Smurfs navigate through enchanting realms and face off against their arch-nemesis, Gargamel! Gargamel has cast a wicked spell on the sarsaparilla bushes, sending the Smurfs into a deep slumber! It's up to you to awaken them all before Gargamel's evil plan succeeds! Can you save the day and restore peace to the Smurf Village?

Solo or Co-op Gameplay: Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience!

