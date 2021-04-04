The Spring Into Spring Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

The Spring 2021 event goes live in Pokémon GO today. Running from today, Sunday, April 4th, 2021, at 10 AM to Thursday, April 8th, 2021, at 8 PM local time, this event will introduce Shiny Bunnelby, Mega Lopunny, and more to the game. Lett's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Spring 2021 event, straight from the official Pokémon GO blog:

The following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild: Pikachu wearing a flower crown, Exeggcute, Marill, Plusle, Minun, Buneary, Bunnelby, and more. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Bunnelby!

Bunnelby may not be the most exciting of the new Kalos releases upon first look, but trust me… this is a Pokémon you're going to want to chase. Not only is it a terrific Shiny with its silvery fur, but its evolution of Diggersby is quite useful in GO Battle League.

Chansey wearing flower crowns will be appearing in the wild, and Happiny wearing flower crowns will be hatching from Eggs! If you evolve a Chansey wearing a flower crown into Blissey, that Blissey be wearing a flower crown, too. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Chansey or a Shiny Happiny!

Easter is often Flower Crown Season for Pokémon GO and this year is no different. What isn't mentioned here is that Chansey will also be in raids with a Flower Crown, which might make finding it a bit easier. Chansey ends up being pretty rare in the wild during events where it's featured so if that does end up being the case here, at least we'll have raids.

Shadow Exeggcute will be appearing more often in Team GO Rocket battles! The following Pokémon will be hatching more often from 2 km Eggs: Exeggcute, Eevee wearing a flower crown, Pichu wearing a flower crown, Togepi, Azurill, Buneary, Happiny wearing a flower crown, Munchlax, Rufflet, and Bunnelby.

This may be the best batch of event Eggs we've seen in… damn, I don't even know how long. Since Gible and Riolu were in event eggs? It's great to see Togepi ack and I personally love chasing Costume Pokémon, but adding Rufflet, which is generally a rare Pokémon, is a nice touch. Rufflet will also be in raids, but keep in mind how hard those raids were to find during the week of its Shiny release.

Mega Lopunny will make its Pokémon GO debut in Mega Raids! Other spring-themed Pokémon will be appearing in raids as well. There will also be Mega Lopunny-inspired avatar items available in the shop! Event-exclusive spring-themed Gift stickers will be available from PokéStops and Gifts during the event, so be sure to get them while they're available!

Don't miss our Mega Lopunny Raid Guide, where you can learn how to dodge this dual Normal/Fighting-type rabbit's punches and take it down with the most efficient team possible in Pokémon GO.

Complete event-exclusive Field Research tasks to encounter Azumarill, Rufflet, and more! Complete the spring-themed Collection Challenge during the event by collecting featured Pokémon to receive a Lucky Egg, Mega Lopunny Energy, and XP. Bonuses 2× Hatch Candy Lucky Eggs will last for one hour 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when you place an Egg in an Incubator during the event

Wow, am I glad that I re-read that! I was about to incubate my Eggs to clear a slate for this event, but I'm glad I didn't. Half Hatch distance will help folks who need to do just that, so be sure to hold off on Incubating until the event starts in your timezone if you aren't going to be doing a lot of walking before it kicks off.

Best of luck, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!