Mega Lopunny Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: April 2021

Pokémon GO is celebrating Easter this year with the release of the obvious Mega Pokémon: Mega Lopunny, which will debut in raids Sunday, April 4th, 2021 at 10 AM. It will remain in raids for the rest of the month. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Mega Lopunny, a dual Normal/Fighting-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Mega Lopunny Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Lopunny counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Pidgeot (Gust, Brave Bird)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Lopunny with efficiency.

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Alakazam (Confusion, Psystrike)

Espeon (Confusion, Psychic)

Rayquaza (Air Slash, Aerial Ace)

Ho-Oh (Extrasensory, Brave Bird)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Drill Peck)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Lopunny can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Lopunny. It will de-evolve out of its Mega form before the encounter screen, though, so it should be a good deal less arduous than catching a Legendary Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega Raid Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!