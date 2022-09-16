The Test Your Mettle Event 2022 Begins Today In Pokémon GO

The Test Your Mettle event begins today in Pokémon GO. We have a new species from Alola, a new Mega Raids, and two new Ultra Beasts in the game. Let's get unto the details.

Here's what's happening in Pokémon GO during the Test Your Mettle event:

Date and time: Friday, September 16th, 2022, at 10 AM to Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time.

Friday, September 16th, 2022, at 10 AM to Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time. Regional Ultra Beasts: The new Ultra Beasts Celesteela and Kartana are now available to battle in Tier Five raids as they emerge from Ultra Wormholes. Unlike the Ultra Beasts featured at Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale, Celesteela and Kartana raids are regional. Celesteela is live in the Southern Hemisphere,and Kartana is live in the Northern Hemisphere.

The new Ultra Beasts Celesteela and Kartana are now available to battle in Tier Five raids as they emerge from Ultra Wormholes. Unlike the Ultra Beasts featured at Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale, Celesteela and Kartana raids are regional. Celesteela is live in the Southern Hemisphere,and Kartana is live in the Northern Hemisphere. New species release: Togedemaru, an Electric/Steel-type Pokémon, will be released in the wild and Tier One raids.

Togedemaru, an Electric/Steel-type Pokémon, will be released in the wild and Tier One raids. New Mega Evolution: Mega Aggron has been unlocked. Starting with the Test Your Mettle event, you'll be able to battle Mega Aggron in Mega Raids to earn energy to Mega Evolve your own Aggron. This will also be the first time that Aggron will be able to be encountered in its Shiny form, as you previously had to catch a Shiny Aron and evolve it up.

Mega Aggron has been unlocked. Starting with the Test Your Mettle event, you'll be able to battle Mega Aggron in Mega Raids to earn energy to Mega Evolve your own Aggron. This will also be the first time that Aggron will be able to be encountered in its Shiny form, as you previously had to catch a Shiny Aron and evolve it up. Wild Spawns: Magnemite, Pineco, Nosepass, Aron, Beldum, Bronzor, Drilbur, Ferroseed, and Togedemaru. Prinplup and Stunfisk will be rare spawns.

Magnemite, Pineco, Nosepass, Aron, Beldum, Bronzor, Drilbur, Ferroseed, and Togedemaru. Prinplup and Stunfisk will be rare spawns. Raids: Tier One: Scyther, Beldum, Shieldon, Klink, Togedemaru Tier Two: Magneton, Skarmory, Mawile, Lairon Tier Five: Celesteela, Kartana Mega Raids: Mega Aggron

7KM Gift Eggs : Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Diglett, Galarian Meowth, Riolu, Galarian Stunfisk.

: Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Diglett, Galarian Meowth, Riolu, Galarian Stunfisk. Field Research: Magnemite, Pineco, Nosepass, Drilbur, Ferroseed, Togedemaru, Steelix Mega Energy, and Scizor Mega Energy.

Magnemite, Pineco, Nosepass, Drilbur, Ferroseed, Togedemaru, Steelix Mega Energy, and Scizor Mega Energy. Timed Research: A new questline will reward Aggron Mega Energy and encounters with Togedemaru and Aron.

A new questline will reward Aggron Mega Energy and encounters with Togedemaru and Aron. Event Bonus: Increased Candy and a chance to receive Candy XL will be offered for catching Pokémon with successful Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.