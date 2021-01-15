The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Four

Even though the Unova Region has only been released in Pokémon GO for just over a year, many of its species have already debuted their Shiny forms. Even though many Shinies remain unreleased, they are in the game's code and available for us to see. Let's take a look at some Unova Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Don't miss Parts One and Two of our spotlight on unreleased Unova Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon GO. Now, let's get into Part Four.

Venipede, Whirlipede, Scolipede: This line starts pretty basic and then becomes stunning. Venipede itself is a darker, sort of more washed out version of its original red color palette. It loses its brightness, becoming more coppery. Its evolution of Whirlipede and Scolipede both keep their base colors, but switch their red circles out for a vibrant bluish-green which is a small but effective change. This goes to show that a great Shiny doesn't have to change the entire color palette or wash a filter over a Pokémon. This one minor change brings out the colors of this species in a whole new way, and it's awesome.

Cottonee, Whimsicott: Whoa! That's what I personally said when I first saw this sprite, and now I can't wait for Shiny Cottonee to come to Pokémon GO. This looks like a sentient creamsicle and I can't think of a better summer Shiny. Take note, Niantic! Whimsicott is a totally different vibe, with its body turning a darker brown and its leafy ears becoming more vibrant. It's nice, but wow… Cottonee, man! That may be the best Unova Shiny after Victini.

Petilil, Lilligant: Much more subtle, Petilil looks a bit like a sun-bathed version of its normal self here, while Lilligant turns far more vibrant, with its flowers taking on a bright pink color

Basculin: Neither the Red Stripe nor the Blue Stripe Shiny looks any different here. When these come to Pokémon GO, be sure to remind me, because they're virtually identical to their normal forms.

Alolamola: Like Audino, this normally pink Pokémon becomes purple in its Shiny form. While it may certainly be jacking Audino's style in this regard, it works!

