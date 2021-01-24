The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Seven

Even though the Unova Region has only been released in Pokémon GO for just over a year, many of its species have already debuted their Shiny forms. Even though many Shinies remain unreleased, they are in the game's code and available for us to see. Let's take a look at some Unova Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Joltik, Galvantula: Joltik looks like when you run a highlighter over ink that's still a little wet and, after that, the highlighter color is never really the same again. Galvantula, quite the useful little hitter in PVP, is the better Shiny of this line by a hair (yuck) with its light purple elements replaced with a darker blue/black color.

Elgyem, Beheeyem: It's all in the eyes with these two because that's literally all that has changed.

Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure: And here we go! Finally, an S-Tier Shiny family from Unova. One of the most anticipated Shiny releases in the game, Litwick's Shiny sees its purple flame replaced with a light blue. Lampent switches it up with a hit pink flame, while Chandelure takes things the way of Christopher Nolan by aiming for complete realism: standard orange flames. Overall, it couldn't be a better line of Shinies and is one of the few where an evolutionary line follows zero patterns of colors while still delivering in every stage.

Trubbish, Garbordor: A stroke of brilliant. Trubbish, in its Shiny form, becomes even more of a garbage bag by taking on the universally recognized sleek black color of the household trash bag. Then, Garbordor becomes somehow sort of… beautiful in its color palette with the blue/green addition. Am I alone there? Anyway, once this Shiny is released, Trubbish will turn from the bane of 12KM Strange Eggs into a truly coveted hatch.

Next up, we continue our spotlight on the unreleased Unova Shinies in Pokémon GO. Stay tuned!