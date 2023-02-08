The Valentine's Day 2023 Event Begins In Pokémon GO The annual Valentine’s Day event is now live in Pokémon GO with a new Mega, two new Shinies, and more love-themed content.

The annual Valentine's Day Event goes live today in Pokémon GO. This event will introduce Mega Gardevoir, Shiny Tapu Lele, Shiny Frillish, and more. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Valentine's Day 2023 Event:

Date and time: Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time



Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Mega Pokémon: Mega Gardevoir will be featured in Mega Raids with an evolution bonus for the Ralts line Evolving Kirlia during the Valentine's Day 2023 event up to Gallade or Gardevoir will suit them with the formerly Community Day-exclusive Charged Attack of Synchronoise. Gallade or Gardevoir caught in raids will also know Synchronoise. (Mega Gardevoir will un-Mega into Gardevoir. You will need to battle in Tier Three raids to encounter Gallade.)

Mega Gardevoir will be featured in Mega Raids with an evolution bonus for the Ralts line New Shiny release: Frillish will be released in its Shiny form. It will be available in the wild. Frillish will have a higher Shiny rate in Eggs than in the wild.

Frillish will be released in its Shiny form. It will be available in the wild. Frillish will have a higher Shiny rate in Eggs than in the wild. Wild spawns: Nidoran (both Female and Male), Skitty, Volbeat, Illumise, Woobat, Frillish, Furfrou, and Morelull. Rare spawns will be Chansey, Audino, and Alomomola. Flabébé will be featured in the following locations: Red Flower Flabébé: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Blue Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region Yellow Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Americas White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé in all regions as a rare spawn

Nidoran (both Female and Male), Skitty, Volbeat, Illumise, Woobat, Frillish, Furfrou, and Morelull. Rare spawns will be Chansey, Audino, and Alomomola. Special Furfrou Form Change: The Heart Trim Form Change of Furfrou will be available.

The Heart Trim Form Change of Furfrou will be available. 7 KM Gift Eggs: Lickitung, Smoochum, Happiny, Frillish, Alomomola.

Lickitung, Smoochum, Happiny, Frillish, Alomomola. Field Research encounters: Common encounters are Pikachu, Eevee, Ralts, Luvdisc, Hippopotas, Frillish, and Litleo. Rare spawns are Chansey, Heart Pattern Spinda, Combee, Audino, Alomomola, and Morelull.

Common encounters are Pikachu, Eevee, Ralts, Luvdisc, Hippopotas, Frillish, and Litleo. Rare spawns are Chansey, Heart Pattern Spinda, Combee, Audino, Alomomola, and Morelull. Raids: Tier One: Chansey, Shinx, Furfrou, Espurr Tier Three: Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Lickitung, Miltank, Gallade Tier Five: Tapu Lele with a Shiny release Mega Raids: Mega Gardevoir

Timed Research: A Timed Research questline titled Lovely Wishes will feature a split path that either awards extra XP, awards extra Candy, or increases the duration of Daily Adventure Incense. Trainers will encounter the newly Shiny-capable Frillish through this Timed Research.

A Timed Research questline titled Lovely Wishes will feature a split path that either awards extra XP, awards extra Candy, or increases the duration of Daily Adventure Incense. Trainers will encounter the newly Shiny-capable Frillish through this Timed Research. Global Challenge: From Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. PST to Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. PST, Trainers will be invited to send Gifts to Trainers to unlock the following bonuses for the remainder of the event: Global Challenge Bonus: Triple Transfer Candy for the remainder of the event Global Challenge Bonus: Double Transfer Candy XL for Trainers level 31 and up for the remainder of the event Global Challenge Goal: Send 100,000,000 Gifts

From Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. PST to Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. PST, Trainers will be invited to send Gifts to Trainers to unlock the following bonuses for the remainder of the event: Event bonus: Double Stardust from opening Gifts Two-hour Lure Modules during the event



During the event, there will also be a Luvdisc Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO. The details are as follows:

Date and time: Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Luvdisc with an increased Shiny rate

Luvdisc with an increased Shiny rate Wild spawns: Slowpoke, Lickitung, Miltank, Lileep, Feebas, Spritzee, and Fomantis. Alomomla will be a rare spawn.