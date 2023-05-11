The Valorous Hero Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO
The Valorous Hero Event begins today in Pokémon GO. It will feature a Special Research themed to Valor Leader Candela & Ponyta.
Niantic has announced the finale for the team-based events in Pokémon GO that have been running through the Season of Rising Heroes. A Valorous Hero will begin today, featuring a Candela-themed Special Research questline that will lead to an encounter with a single Shiny-capable Ponyta wearing a Candela-themed accessory. Let's get into the details.
Here's what's happening in the Valorous Hero Event in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
- New release: It's a Mega release. Mega Pinsir debuts in Pokémon GO. You will be able to earn Mega Pinsir Energy and hunt Shiny Pinsir in Mega Raids that can be completed by two Trainers minimum. Be sure to use Rock-types or Fire-types to attack the Bug/Flying-type Mega Pinsir.
- Special Research questline: A Team Valor-themed Special Research led by Candela will lead to a single encounter with an Ponyta wearing a Candela-themed accessory. This Ponyta can be Shiny, so you'll either get a Shiny or a non-Shiny. RIP Living Dex collectors.
- Timed Research: This will lead to a Fast TM and a Charged TM.
- Event-themed Wild spawns: Same as the Mystic Hero event. None.
- Field Research: These will lead to encounters with Ponyta. This is the standard Ponyta, not the new costumed Ponyta.
- 7 KM Eggs: Nothing special or new for the event.
- Raids:
- Tier One: Hisuian Growlithe, Galarian Ponyta, Hootoot
- Tier Three: Galarian Stunfisk, Druddigon, Hisuian Braviary, Hisuian Avalugg
- Tier Five: Tapu Fini
- Mega Raids: Mega Pinsir
- Event bonus:
- Double Candy for catching Pokémon.
- An extra free Raid Pass during the day for spinning Gyms, but be sure to use your passes, as you will not be granted the extra one if you still have the first.
- Double Mysterious Components for defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Trainers level 31 and above will have twice the chance to obtain Candy XL from catching Pokémon.