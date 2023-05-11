The Valorous Hero Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO The Valorous Hero Event begins today in Pokémon GO. It will feature a Special Research themed to Valor Leader Candela & Ponyta.

Niantic has announced the finale for the team-based events in Pokémon GO that have been running through the Season of Rising Heroes. A Valorous Hero will begin today, featuring a Candela-themed Special Research questline that will lead to an encounter with a single Shiny-capable Ponyta wearing a Candela-themed accessory. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening in the Valorous Hero Event in Pokémon GO: