The World Of Tron Has Joined Fortnite With New Cosmetics

Another weird crossover has landed into the laps of Fortnite fans as the world of Tron has appeared in the game. There really isn't any character additions to this one, per se, as it would be interesting to see what would happen if the actual characters were added to the mix. But no, this one is purely cosmetic as this one is the costume designs. More specifically, this is the look many of the characters had from Tron Legacy, which is still pretty cool looking as you can see from the image below. Here's a little additional info from Epic Games.

In the Tron system, humans found themselves rezzed onto the Grid within a vast digital frontier. Now it's your time. Grab your Light Suit and gear up as Grid Warriors to embark on a new journey… this time to the Island! Joining the Hunt, the "End of Line" Collection is now available in the Item Shop. Choose between a variety of player looks including Cypher, Firewall, Proxy, Datapath, Packet, Bitstream, Commandline, Upload, Io, and Bandwidth, which include a removable helmet. Rounding out the set, the collection includes callbacks to Tron's most iconic gaming arenas with the Light Cycle rideable Glider and Identity Disc Pickaxe and Back Bling. Never leave your operating system without it.

As to the effectiveness, it's just a cosmetic, so aside from glowing in the dark and having some light cycle lines follow behind you as a short trail, there's no real added benefit to looking like any of the costumes. But hey, Fortnite seems to be on a journey to have as many famous franchises in one home as possible, so here's hoping their continued partnership with Disney means we're getting some Muppets skins soon.