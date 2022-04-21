The Wu-Tang Clan Are Coming To Take Over Fortnite

In a crossover that we believe may be more epic than all things DC or Marvel, the Wu-Tang Clan has arrived to take over Fortnite. More specifically, they're taking over the game in a new collaboration that will bring about new Wu-Ware to the store, along with emotes, gear, sprats, and other cosmetics. On April 23rd at 5pm PT, both in the game and in real life, the gear you see down below will drop into the game and be available for you to purchase their the group's apparel store. You can read snippets from the Fortnite blog below, along with a quote from RZA about the collaboration.

Wu-Ware In Fortnite The Wu Wear items include two Outfits and matching accessories for each. If you want to let your hair show, each Outfit has the No Cap Style you can switch to. THROWBACK BG OUTFIT Matching the Throwback BG Outfit are the WUWEAR Worldwide Back Bling (included with the Outfit) and the Neck Protector Pickaxe. The Back Bling is reactive to music, and the Pickaxe is reactive to hits. Both come with the Ruckus Red alt Style. B.R.I.T.E. OUTFIT Matching the B.R.I.T.E. Outfit are the Wu-Tang Represent Back Bling (included with the Outfit) and the Triumphant Tagger Pickaxe. The Back Bling is reactive to music, and the Pickaxe creates a trail of paint when you swing it. Both come with the Ruckus Red alt Style. GLIDER, WRAP, AND EMOTE The following items will also be available: Shimmy Surfer Glider : It's nothing to mess with. (Comes with the Ruckus Red alt Style).

: It's nothing to mess with. (Comes with the Ruckus Red alt Style). Wu Wrap : No mistaking it.

: No mistaking it. Wu-Tang is Forever Emote: Put your hands up.

"Fortnite has been in my household for years," said RZA . It's been a pleasure and joy watching the game evolve, while becoming the go to pastime. This collaboration is a multigenerational 'drip' of swag and cool. If what you say is true, Fortnite and Wu-Tang could be Fortangerous."