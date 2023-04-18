The Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023 Will Happen This August Konami has announced the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023 will be coming to Tokyo, Japan, with three major tournaments this August.

Konami announced this week that they will be holding the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023 in-person again, when it returns in early August. This massive tournament is set to take place from August 5th-6th at the Tokyo Big Sight (Tokyo International Exhibition Center) in Tokyo, Japan. Players will be able to experience what will be a collision of all the major titles for the franchise as they will be holding championship tournaments for all three games: Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links and, for the first time, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The company also revealed the schedule of event that will be taking place in the lead-up to the event, where players will be able to enter and battle it out for qualification to compete in Japan, with the first one kicking off on May 15th. This is looking to be a massive celebration for the franchise, as they bring these games to grand esports glory. We got more details of what's to come below as we now wait for the team to give us the finer details about registration and gameplay.

All Duelists will be able to compete in-game for the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS 2023 Qualifiers for a chance to battle it out in the championship in person. Each of the eight qualified Duelists from around the world will choose their additional teammates. The format for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel WCS 2023 Finals will be Team Battle, with eight teams battling it out to win the Championship. Details for team qualifications will be announced at a later time. The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel WCS 2023 Qualifiers begin May 15, while the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links WCS 2023 Qualifiers begin May 30. The full schedule of the WCS 2023 Qualifiers for both titles is as follows: