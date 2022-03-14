Therian Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022

Tapu Koko, the first-ever Alolan Legendary to arrive in Pokémon GO, leaves raids tomorrow. It will be replaced by Therian Forme Tornadus, a pure Flying-type Legendary Pokémon, which will return to Tier Five raids… along with its Shiny release. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary Pokémon, perfect your catching strategy, and perhaps even catch a Shiny.

Top Therian Forme Tornadus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Therian Forme Tornadus counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Therian Forme Tornadus with efficiency.

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Tapu Koko (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Therian Forme Tornadus will take three trainers minimum to take it down. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, if you encounter a Shiny Therian Forme Tornadus, it is a guaranteed first-hit catch, so go ahead and use a Pinap Berry to increase the amount of Candy you bring in.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Koko will have a CP of 1837 in normal weather conditions and 2296 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!