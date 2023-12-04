Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Timeless Travels, vanillite

These Are The December 2023 Spotlight Hours In Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced the December 2023 Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO, which includes all Shiny-capable Pokémon on Tuesday nights.

Niantic has announced all of the December 2023 Spotlight Hours and bonuses in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at what is to come every Tuesday night for the first month of the newly launched season of Timeless Travels.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in December 2023:

Tuesday, December 5th, 2023: Feebas with Double Catch Candy, can be Shiny

Feebas with Double Catch Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, December 12th, 2023: Seel with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

Seel with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, December 19th, 2023: Snorunt with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Snorunt with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny Tuesday, December 26th, 2023: Vanillite with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

We begin tomorrow with Feebas Spotlight Hour. Shiny hunters will want to key into this one, because Feebas has a boosted Shiny rate. Keep an eye out for the purple fish.

All of the Spotlight Hours this month feature Shiny-capable Pokémon. Vanillite can't yet be Shiny but will be released in its Shiny form in time for the Spotlight.

In addition to the Spotlight Hours, we have an event starting tomorrow called Along the Routes in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Shiny Pokémon: Shiny Hisuian Sneasel debuts in 7KM Gift Eggs, Timed Research, and Field Research encounters.

Shiny Hisuian Sneasel debuts in 7KM Gift Eggs, Timed Research, and Field Research encounters. Wild Spawns: Slugma (can be Shiny), Hitmontop (can be Shiny), Spoink (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Lillipup (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), Emolga, Wooloo, and Pawmi.

Slugma (can be Shiny), Hitmontop (can be Shiny), Spoink (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Lillipup (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), Emolga, Wooloo, and Pawmi. 7 KM Gift Eggs : Hisuian Growlithe, Togepi, Hisuian Sneasel, Sneasel, Bonsly, and Espurr. All can be Shiny.

: Hisuian Growlithe, Togepi, Hisuian Sneasel, Sneasel, Bonsly, and Espurr. All can be Shiny. Special Research: A new Special Research titled A Route to New Friendships begins, featuring the new character Mateo.

A new Special Research titled A Route to New Friendships begins, featuring the new character Mateo. New Routes feature: Niantic introduces the new character Mateo, who will be involved in a Routes feature called Gift Exchange. Niantic writes: "Mateo, a researcher who loves to travel, is on his way to Pokémon GO! He enjoys collecting and exchanging Postcards and Gifts from all over the world. He's excited to meet you at the end of your journey on a Route. "As you near the end point of a Route, Mateo may be waiting for you with some Gifts he has collected! "Talk to Mateo to begin a Gift Exchange. "Choose which of Mateo's Gifts to exchange from the Route end point, the Route start point, or a nearby PokéStop. "Add a sticker if you like and select Exchange. "Get ready to receive your new memento from another Trainer! Don't forget to add new Postcards to your Postcard Book to expand your Postcard collection and catch different forms of Vivillion."

Niantic introduces the new character Mateo, who will be involved in a Routes feature called Gift Exchange. Niantic writes: Timed Research: Timed Research focusing on Gifts and exploration will award encounters with Hisuian Sneasel (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Wooloo, and Pawmi. Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Hisuian Sneasel (can be Shiny), Eevee (can be Shiny), and Wooloo.

Timed Research focusing on Gifts and exploration will award encounters with Hisuian Sneasel (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Wooloo, and Pawmi. Event bonus: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. 3× XP for spinning PokéStops. 5× XP for spinning a PokéStop for the first time. 2× Stardust from opening Gifts. Pokéstop Showcases for Sneasel and Hisuian Sneasel



