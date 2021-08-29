Those Who Came Revealed During Gamescom 2021
During Gamescom 2021, Rolldbox Games revealed their latest game Those Who Came will be coming sometime in 2022 to PC. This one is a bit interesting as it is a non-combat-based RPG title in which everything you do is based on cooperation, putting a new little twist on some old tropes. You will work to save your civilization which is currently living in a collapsing world. You can enjoy the trailer below along with more info on the game as we wait to see when it will be coming out.
Those Who Came is a non-combat-based RPG game, where teamwork is the key to enjoy a bracing experience. As the Sainen, a strong and resilient civilization, you must explore and evolve inside a deadly and collapsing world! In 2454, the Sainen, an intergalactic civilization, were forced into exodus. 200 years later, the explorers have been awakened, a mission has to be accomplished: reach the new Solarus world and make it their new home. When the Sainen arrive on the planet, they will discover that despite being a desolate place, they are not alone. The Torek live in caves, surviving the great cataclysm. Together, Sainen and Torek will bring the planet back to life, forging a strong and deep connection in the process. Can you find out how? Will you know how to use your powers as a team?
- Non-class defined RPG: Equip different types of suits and mods, configuring your own class style, in combination with the magics.
- Complete multiplayer experience: Always from a cooperative perspective, play together exploring the surface in a PvE environment, or fight against other players at the Arena.
- Craft awesome gear: Through materials or fragments, players can create new suits and mods that will enhance the suits & magic capabilities.
- Community matters: This is not only your story, but a global objective. Find all your friends inside, and heal Solarus!
- Gather your crew: Each map has its own characteristics, but crews will always be from two to seven players.