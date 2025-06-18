Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: PlaySide Studios, Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown, Zugalu Entertainment

Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown Leaves Early Access Tonight

After being in Early Access on Steam for the past several months, Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown has released Version 1.0 tonight

Article Summary Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown launches Version 1.0 after months in Steam Early Access

City-building meets real-time strategy and impactful player choice in a dynamic fantasy world

Play solo or with up to four players in co-op and PvP multiplayer modes for varied gameplay

Shape your Kingdom’s fate with benevolent or tyrannical rule, tech trees, and story-driven events

Indie game publisher PlaySide Studios, alongside developer Zugalu Entertainment, have officially released Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown from Early Access. The game has been out on Steam since November while the team continued work on it, but Version 1.0 has officially launched today with the rest of the game's primary content. Along with the launch comes a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown

Thrive: Heavy Lies The Crown blends the depth of city-building with high-stakes, real-time combat and decision-making. Player choices dictate how the Kingdom grows, the alliances that are forged, and the enemies that are made. The game offers a single-player experience for solo play or the ability to play in up to four-player multiplayer. But choose wisely – in Nysamor, every choice has consequences, and these consequences can dictate the very fate of the Kingdom.

Build and develop a Kingdom across multiple provinces, while managing resources and the needs of citizens.

Collect and harvest resources and build a legacy through effective planning and advancement through a detailed tech tree.

Place city structures, set up road networks, build defenses, and assemble a powerful military to exert the Kingdom's will.

Secure the Kingdom's reputation through choices in the narrative event system across three distinct Acts, which ask players to make tough decisions that can permanently alter the lives of its people, the settlement, and the world around it.

Choose whether your reign is Benevolent or Tyrannical. A Benevolent ruler shows compassion, while a Tyrannical ruler takes pleasure in exploitation. Each path offers unique gameplay advantages and challenges, and an aesthetic impact on your Kingdom.

Adventure in single-player for solo play or in up to four-player co-op or PVP multiplayer.

Siege castles, plunder trade routes, or confront fantastical Waelgrim creatures in RTS combat, alongside or against other players.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!