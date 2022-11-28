Tiny City-Builder Game The Block Will Release On December 16th

Future Friends Games revealed this morning that they will be releasing the upcoming tiny city-builder title The Block on December 16th. Developed by indie game designer Paul Schnepf, the game is designed to look complex but is actually quite genius in its simplicity. The game will have you place randomly generated buildings on the smallest square you've ever worked on in a game like this, and you will watch your small city block flourish and come to life. This is no wrong way to design anything in this game, as you will have the opportunity to build things as you see fit and create the kind of city you want with the materials provided to you randomly. The city will grow and you'll add to it, making for a cozy little challenge of creativity. You can see more of it int he trailer down below as it will be out in a few weeks on PC.

"The Block is the world's smallest city builder – a bite-sized experience for city builder fans short on time/money/attention/all of the above. Each level is slightly different and can be completed in a matter of minutes. Build up a tiny but perfectly formed city block from randomly generated tiles, try out a variety of color palettes and map sizes, then sit back, relax, and bask in the glory of your adorable creation! Like Paul Schnepf's last project The Ramp, The Block is designed more as a 'digital toy' than a game: a short, satisfying experience that'll make your day a little bit better and costs less than a slice of pizza.

Chose: Try out a variety of color palettes and map sizes!

Create: Build up a tiny but perfectly formed city block from randomly generated tiles!

Enjoy: Sit back, relax, and take in the glory of your adorable creation!