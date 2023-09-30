Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Azurill, pokemon

Today Is Azurill Hatch Day In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Today is Azurill Hatch Day in Pokémon GO, giving Trainers the chance to farm Eggs for this Baby Pokémon while it has a boosted Shiny rate.

Break those incubators out because we have another one-day, hatch-focused event coming to Pokémon GO this afternoon. Let's see what Azurill Hatch Day is bringing to us this month and if this is an event we'd like to see added to the game on a monthly basis.

Here's what's happening today for the Azurill Hatch Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Focus Pokémon: Azurill will feature in 2 KM Eggs. It will have increased Shiny odds, which is interesting considering it already uses the boosted Egg-only Shiny rate.

Azurill will feature in 2 KM Eggs. It will have increased Shiny odds, which is interesting considering it already uses the boosted Egg-only Shiny rate. Event bonus: You'll have an increased chance of hatching Shiny Azurill! 2× Candy from hatching Eggs. 2× Stardust from hatching Eggs. 2KM Eggs will drop much more frequently from PokéStops

Timed Research: Event-exclusive Timed Research awarding a Super Incubator and XP will be available at no cost! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. local time.

Event-exclusive Timed Research awarding a Super Incubator and XP will be available at no cost! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. local time. Field Research: Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available when you spin Photo Discs at PokéStops. Complete the tasks to earn Stardust, Berries, Poké Balls, and XP.

The Out to Play event is also still active in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Shiny Pokémon: Hisuian Growlithe can be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO for the first time.

Hisuian Growlithe can be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO for the first time. Wild Spawns: Psyduck (can be Shiny), Growlithe (can be Shiny), Onix (can be Shiny), Eevee (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), and Pawmi. Arcanine will be a rare spawn.

Psyduck (can be Shiny), Growlithe (can be Shiny), Onix (can be Shiny), Eevee (can be Shiny), Feebas (can be Shiny), Woobat (can be Shiny), and Pawmi. Arcanine will be a rare spawn. Eggs : Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny) will hatch from both 2KM and 7KM Eggs.

: Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny) will hatch from both 2KM and 7KM Eggs. Event bonus: Kecleon will be appearing more frequently at PokéStops. 3× XP for completing a Route. Earn Buddy Candy faster while exploring Routes with your buddy. PokéStop Showcases with Hisuian Growlithe New Avatar items

Field Research encounters: Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny), Hisuian Sneasel, Hisuian Qwilfish, Pawmi.

Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny), Hisuian Sneasel, Hisuian Qwilfish, Pawmi. Timed Research: Niantic says: Free event-exclusive Timed Research focused on Routes and exploring your surroundings will be available throughout the event! Complete the research tasks to earn items, Stardust, and encounters with Hisuian Growlithe! There is also an additional paid Timed Research for $2 that will lead to: Six encounters with Hisuian Growlithe Five encounters with Growlithe Two Incubators One Super Incubator

Niantic says:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!