Today Is Community Day Classic: Dratini In Pokémon GO

Today is Community Day Classic: Dreaming of Dratini in Pokémon GO. This event brings the focus back to Dratini, who was the subject of an early Community Day back in 2018 that saw the release of this little noodle's pink Shiny form. That day suited Dragonite, Dratini's ultimate evolution, with the Charged Attack Draco Meteor. Now, players who missed the original Dratini Community Day in Pokémon GO will get the chance to play it through another Community Day Classic, which offers both Community Day Shiny odds for Dratini as well as Draco Meteor for Dragonite. Let's get into the full details of the event.

Here are the details for Community Day Classic: Dreaming of Dratini in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, November 5th, 2022 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Saturday, November 5th, 2022 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. Feature: Dratini will be appearing in the wild with an increased Shiny rate. During event hours and up to two hours after (7 PM local time), Dratini and Dragonair, which are evolved all the way up to Dragonite will be suited with the original Community Day Charged Attack of Draco Meteor.

Dratini will be appearing in the wild with an increased Shiny rate. During event hours and up to two hours after (7 PM local time), Dratini and Dragonair, which are evolved all the way up to Dragonite will be suited with the original Community Day Charged Attack of Draco Meteor. Research : A $1 USD Community Day Special Research ticket in the in-game shop.

: A $1 USD Community Day Special Research ticket in the in-game shop. Bonuses: Triple Catch Stardust Three-hour incense Three-hour Lure Modules Dratini photobombing GO Snapshots



Niantic has also posted an update to their Dev Diaries. Here's a brief sample, all of which can be read here:

"When drawing the characters, I was particularly conscious of designing them in a way that would bridge the gap between the distorted Pokémon-like world and the realistic world. This is because Pokémon GO itself is a game characterized by a system that connects the real world and the video game. I was also conscious of designing the human characters that appeared in the game to feel somewhat like they were between the distorted and the realistic—right in the middle where the real and virtual worlds intersect. "Maybe the characters really do exist." I wanted the designs to provoke this kind of feeling because I believed the concept went well with Pokémon GO, a game that uses AR technology to link reality and the world of Pokémon. Generally, when I draw a character, I try to create something between realism and distortion, or something that doesn't feel like it borders on the real world like an actual country, region, or culture. So, I felt that the idea of the game experience that Pokémon GO is aiming for is strongly linked to the worldview that I am pursuing."