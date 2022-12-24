Today Is Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details
Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day begins today in Pokémon GO. Raid Days tend to have a majorly boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in ten, which is by far the highest rate we ever see in the game. Let's get into the details for this one-day event.
Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day happening today:
- Date and time: Saturday, December 24, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.
- Feature: The debut of Hisuian Avalugg three-star raids.
- Simultaneous Shiny drop: Hisuian Avalugg debut with its Shiny form already unlocked. It will have an increased Shiny rate throughout the event.
- Bonus: Earn up to five additional daily Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.
Also beginning today in Pokémon GO is the special event-within-an-event called the Winter Wonderland weekend, taking place during the larger Holiday 2022 Event Part Two:
- Date and time: Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
- Extra bonuses:
- One extra special trade per day
- Daily Adventure Incense activated during the event will last for 30 minutes
- Lucky Trade bonus and shifting of Guaranteed Lucky dates: Niantic writes:
- "The number of guaranteed Lucky Pokémon a Trainer can receive in a trade has been increased from 10 to 15! And starting now, if you trade a Pokémon that has spent time in a Trainer's Pokémon storage since 2017, it is guaranteed to become a Lucky Pokémon until the limit is reached! This change is permanent and will stay active going forward."
- Collection Challenge: A new Collection Challenge will offer a Galarian Mr. Mime, XP, and Incense to those who complete the challenge by December 25th, 2022 at 8 p.m.
Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool today for a Hisuian Avalugg Raid Guide that will help Trainers build a team to take on this regional-variant species from the ancient region of Hisui.