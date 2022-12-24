Today Is Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details

Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day begins today in Pokémon GO. Raid Days tend to have a majorly boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in ten, which is by far the highest rate we ever see in the game. Let's get into the details for this one-day event.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day happening today:

Date and time: Saturday, December 24, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, December 24, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Feature: The debut of Hisuian Avalugg three-star raids.

The debut of Hisuian Avalugg three-star raids. Simultaneous Shiny drop: Hisuian Avalugg debut with its Shiny form already unlocked. It will have an increased Shiny rate throughout the event.

Hisuian Avalugg debut with its Shiny form already unlocked. It will have an increased Shiny rate throughout the event. Bonus: Earn up to five additional daily Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Also beginning today in Pokémon GO is the special event-within-an-event called the Winter Wonderland weekend, taking place during the larger Holiday 2022 Event Part Two:

Date and time: Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Extra bonuses: One extra special trade per day Daily Adventure Incense activated during the event will last for 30 minutes

Lucky Trade bonus and shifting of Guaranteed Lucky dates: Niantic writes: "The number of guaranteed Lucky Pokémon a Trainer can receive in a trade has been increased from 10 to 15! And starting now, if you trade a Pokémon that has spent time in a Trainer's Pokémon storage since 2017, it is guaranteed to become a Lucky Pokémon until the limit is reached! This change is permanent and will stay active going forward."

Niantic writes: Collection Challenge: A new Collection Challenge will offer a Galarian Mr. Mime, XP, and Incense to those who complete the challenge by December 25th, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool today for a Hisuian Avalugg Raid Guide that will help Trainers build a team to take on this regional-variant species from the ancient region of Hisui.