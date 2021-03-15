Today Is Incarnate Forme Thundurus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Incarnate Forme Thundurus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, this version of Thundurus will appear in raids at most gyms in the game for one final night of battles before it leaves tomorrow, replaced by Therian Forme Thundurus which will debut in Pokémon GO for the first time. This is a special Raid Hour, as these weekly events are normally hosted on Wednesday. Niantic made an exception this week in order to spotlight Incarnate Forme Thundurus, whose raid rotation lasted just under a week and wouldn't have seen a Wednesday Raid Hour. Funny enough, this means there will be three Raid Hours this week: today's Incarnate Thundurus, Wednesday's normal Raid Hour which will feature Therian Forme Thundurus, and the first-ever Mega Raid Hour on Thursday, which Niantic is trying on a trial basis.

Our tips for Thundurus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO include:

Catching the Shiny: The last three raid rotations have been back-to-back, less-than-a-week-long Shiny releases for Incarnate Forme Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus. After this rotation, we're in for a run of the same Pokémons' Therian Formes with no Shiny releases. Now, it always sucks to not get a Shiny. Today will be a last-ditch effort for many trainers to get a Shiny Incarnate Thundurus. I want to give just one parting tip to go with Thundurus… I have the feeling that the Forces of Nature, like the Swords of Justice last year, will be featured multiple times in Pokémon GO this year. It's a prediction, yes, and there is nothing confirming it, but my point is that these will be back. Probably sooner than most of us would like. If you don't get the Shiny, don't dismay. Your day will come.

As I say every week, take advantage of remote raiding: The days of a single-hour limited raid hour in Pokémon GO are over. Now, with remote raiding, you can coordinate with friends on social media to experience Raid Hour in different timezones. Our tip here is to, if you haven't already, explore remote raid groups on Discord, Reddit, and Facebook to take advantage of this incredible feature and drastically increase the number of raids you'll be able to do throughout raid hour and beyond, through the entire event. That way, if you miss the Shiny during Raid Hour, you'll have another chance.

Finally, to build your team of counters, don't miss our Incarnate Forme Thundurus Raid Guide!