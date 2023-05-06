Today Is Kleavor Raid Day In Pokémon GO: Full Event Details Today is Kleavor Raid Day in Pokémon GO. Through this day of raids, you can catch a Kleavor for the first time -- and it may be Shiny.

Today is Kleavor Raid Day in Pokémon GO. This one-day event will introduce the alternate evolution for Scyther that we saw in Pokémon Legends: Arceus from the Hisui region, but it will not be obtainable through evolution. Read on to see how you can get Kleavor and maybe even find yourself a Shiny one in Pokémon GO.

Here's what's happening in Kleavor Raid Day today in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 8th, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 8th, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New release: The trend of Hisuian Raid Days that Hisuian Braviary started and Hisuian Avalugg continued is back with another banger. This time, we have Kleavor. Kleavor is a different evolutionary path for Scyther rather than Scizor, which was discovered in the open-world RPG game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The game takes place in the land of Hisui, an ancient version of Sinnoh where some Pokémon appear and evolve differently. Scyther is not currently able to evolve into Kleavor in the game.

The trend of Hisuian Raid Days that Hisuian Braviary started and Hisuian Avalugg continued is back with another banger. This time, we have Kleavor. Kleavor is a different evolutionary path for Scyther rather than Scizor, which was discovered in the open-world RPG game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The game takes place in the land of Hisui, an ancient version of Sinnoh where some Pokémon appear and evolve differently. Scyther is not currently able to evolve into Kleavor in the game. Shiny Release : It is a Raid Day, after all. Kleavor will be Shiny-capable upon release and its Shiny rate will be boosted in raids. Raid Day Shiny odds have historically been approximately one in 10.

: It is a Raid Day, after all. Kleavor will be Shiny-capable upon release and its Shiny rate will be boosted in raids. Raid Day Shiny odds have historically been approximately one in 10. Event bonus: Kleavor will appear more frequently in Raids Increased Shiny rate for Kleavor Earn up to five additional daily Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event and up to two hours afterward. First time we've seen this! The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to ten on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.



There's a lot more on the way soon. Here are the remaining events coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023: