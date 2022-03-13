Today Is March 2022 Community Day In Pikmin Bloom

Today is Pikmin Bloom March 2022 Community Day. This event will include in-game bonuses for all players as well as real-world bonuses for those in the United States. Let's get into the details.

Niantic says the following about this Pikmin Bloom Community Day:

Spring is a time of renewal, bringing with it each year the overwhelming beauty of nature that laid dormant throughout the winter. This month's Community Day, let's fill the world with cherry blossoms as we rediscover the magic of spring in all its splendor!

The details are as follows:

Date & time : All day Sunday, March 13th 2022

: All day Sunday, March 13th 2022 In-app bonuses: Big Flowers will bloom into cherry blossoms when players plant regular blue, red, yellow, or white petals around them. Players achieving the 10K step goal during Community Day will be awarded a special Cherry Blossom Flower Badge. Seedlings in players' planter packs will grow at 1.5x the normal speed with an even more increased rate if the player is flower planting! Players can receive a bonus coin per 250 flowers planted instead of the usual 500. This is capped at 60 coins per day.

Real world bonuses for United States players only: Niantic has partnered with the "sustainable eyewear brand" Proof Eyewear to bring players gifts, including: All users hitting 10K steps and redeeming their Community Day Badge on March 13th will be eligible for a 50% discount code redeemable on the Proof Eyewear website. Players must opt in to receive email communications to be eligible. Eligible users will be automatically entered into a drawing where 2,000 winners will be selected to receive an additional wooden wallet. Other terms and conditions apply. See here *Real world bonuses apply to US only.



Niantic also offers a Pikmin Bloom Nectar Update, writing:

Starting with the beginning of Community Day on March 13th, you will be able to obtain fruits containing cherry blossom nectar with every challenge you clear! Please note that challenges will no longer be a source of plum blossom nectar.