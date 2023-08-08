Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hidden Gems, Paras, pokemon

Today Is Paras Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Today is Paras Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can Paras be Shiny? What is the Spotlight Hour bonus and how can you multiply it?

Tonight is Paras Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, August 8th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second Spotlight Hour of August 2023 in Pokémon GO, but we have a full breakdown of the Spotlights coming this month as well as additional info on events leading up to Pokémon GO Fest 2023. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

Shiny hunters, keep an eye out. Paras can indeed be Shiny in Pokémon GO. It's Shiny is noticeably different but in a "make sure you bring your glasses" way. The standard Paras, pictured above, is orange with red and yellow mushrooms. Shiny Paras has the saturation turned all the way up, becoming a deep reddish-orange.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double Stardust for catching. In order to take full advantage of this bonus, be sure to drop two Star Pieces at the top of the hour.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

Tuesday, August 15th, 2023: Stufful with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Stufful with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023: Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 29th, 2023: Tentacool with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, August 9th, 2023: Cresselia

Cresselia Wednesday, August 16th, 2023: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023: Primal Kyogre

Primal Kyogre Wednesday, August 24th, 2023: Primal Groudon

Primal Groudon Wednesday, August 30th, 2023:Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

August 5th – August 8th: Glittering Garden

Glittering Garden August 11th – August 15th: 2023 Pokémon World Championships

2023 Pokémon World Championships August 18th – August 20th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global August 13th: Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced

Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced August 19th – August 22nd: Noxious Swamp

Noxious Swamp August 26th – August 27th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

