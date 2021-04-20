Today Is Shiny Grimer Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight, April 20th, from 6 PM – 7 PM is Grimer Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. During this hour-long event, the game will be teeming with Grimer spawns, with some even popping up in spawn points that aren't active in the game outside of Spotlight Hour. Here is everything you need to know about Grimer Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO along with some tips on how to take full advantage of the festivities.

For those wondering, Grimer can indeed by Shiny. Its Shiny form is a muted blue-green, so it's a very noticeable change from its normal Grimace-purple. During the hour, only the Kanto Grimer — the true O.G. — will be spawning, so don't hold out hopes for any Alolan dreams. Thankfully, the Spotlight Hour's bonus is one that you can take advantage of while catching. It's double Stardust once again, right after we earned a little over a day of it by raiding millions of times for the Rivals' Week.

Here are a few tips to take advantage of Grimer Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO:

Throw on two Star Pieces to last the full hour.

Downtown areas dense with Pokéstops are perfect for Spotlight Hour. Lure up, pop an Incense, and make your rounds. If you're in a car doing a good ol' park and catch, parking lots of shopping centers are actually great for Spotlight Hour. Just please don't play and drive.

Take advantage of the Quick Catch Method to cut down on the animation and increase the number of encounters you can bang out exponentially.

So far, we only know about one Spotlight Hour after tonight's event. Finneon Spotlight Hour will take place next Tuesday, April 27th from 6 PM – 7 PM and the bonus will be double catch XP. It is expected that Pokémon GO will announce May's Spotlight Hours sometime within the next week.