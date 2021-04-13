Today Is Shiny Mankey Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

It has arrived. The hour of the minty monkey is upon us. Tonight, April 12th from 6 PM – 7 PM local time, is Mankey Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that Mankey spawns will flood the game, popping up even at spawn points that aren't generally active outside of Spotlight Hour. Here are the details for this week's spotlight hour as well as tips on how to take advantage of the bonus.

First up, yes, Mankey will be available in its Shiny form. Its Shiny form features light green fur instead of the off-white/tan color, which is quite nice as far as green shinies go. Whenever a Spotlight Hour species is Shiny, there's a bit of extra interest in hunting. We recommend the following hunting tips for Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour:

The Quick Catch method, which you can read about here. This will cut down on the time the catch animation takes and will allow you to encounter more Pokémon in a shorter period of time. Do not, though, attempt this if you encounter a Shiny Mankey, as it is not a 100% guaranteed catch.

Play in areas with dense spawns, such as downtown areas with Pokéstops aplenty or parking lots. Just be sure not to play while driving.

Unfortunately, this week's bonus is not one that can easily be take advantage of while catching. The bonus is double evolution XP, which is best taken advantage of by throwing on Lucky Eggs and going on an hour-long mass evolution spree. Personally, I'm going to alternate between Shiny hunting and taking advantage of this bonus.

The rest of April 2021's Spotlight Hours and bonuses in Pokémon GO are:

Tuesday, April 20, 2021: Grimer will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Finneon will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.