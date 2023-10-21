Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Halloween 2023, pokemon, skorupi

Today Is Skorupi Incense Day In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Pokémon GO hosts a mini-event within the larger Halloween Event. Skorupi Incense Day will boost the Shiny rate of this Bug/Poison-type.

While the Halloween Event Part One is still live in Pokémon GO, Trainers will be treated to an event within the event today. Skorupi Incense Day is live in the game starting at 10 a.m.

Here's what's happening for the Skorupi Incense event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Skorupi will be attracted to Incense and Trainers will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Skorupi.

Skorupi will be attracted to Incense and Trainers will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Skorupi. Incense encounters: Bug-types from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time: Caterpie (can be Shiny), Weedle (can be Shiny), Pinsir (can be Shiny), Yanma (can be Shiny), Wurmple (can be Shiny), and Wimpod. Scyther (can be Shiny) and Dewpider (can be Shiny) will be rare Incense spawns. Poison-types from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time: Ekans (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Grubbin (can be Shiny), Stunky, Croagunk (can be Shiny), and Skrelp (can be Shiny). Alolan Grimer (can be Shiny) and Trubbish (can be Shiny) will be rare spawns. This is the first time we've seen a Trubbish event feature in quite some time.

Niantic says: "Are you ready for a creepy-crawly event? Get ready for Incense Day: Skorupi! During this event, Incense will attract more Skorupi, and, if you're lucky, you may even encounter a Shiny one! And you can encounter more than just Skorupi—spend the day with your friends investigating the Bug-type and Poison-type Pokémon attracted to your Incense. Only seeing one type? Wait an hour and see what shows up!"

"Are you ready for a creepy-crawly event? Get ready for Incense Day: Skorupi! During this event, Incense will attract more Skorupi, and, if you're lucky, you may even encounter a Shiny one! And you can encounter more than just Skorupi—spend the day with your friends investigating the Bug-type and Poison-type Pokémon attracted to your Incense. Only seeing one type? Wait an hour and see what shows up!" Event bonus: Incense is more likely to attract Skorupi. Daily Adventure Incense lasts twice as long when activated during the event. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Skorupi.

Field Research encounters: Niantic says: "Incense Day–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Bug-type and Poison-type Pokémon to earn rewards such as additional encounters with Skorupi, Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more!"

Here are the details of the still active Halloween Event Part One:

Date and time: Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time

Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time Pokémon debut: Greavard, a new Paldean species, will arrive in the game, continuing the Paldean generational rollout that began with the new Adventures Abound season in September 2023. Greavard can evolve into Houndstone with 50 Greavard Candy which can itself evolve into Arboliva with 100 Smoliv Candy.

Greavard, a new Paldean species, will arrive in the game, continuing the Paldean generational rollout that began with the new Adventures Abound season in September 2023. Greavard can evolve into Houndstone with 50 Greavard Candy which can itself evolve into Arboliva with 100 Smoliv Candy. Shiny release: Phantump can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time.

Phantump can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time. Wild Spawns: Phantump (can be Shiny), Ekans (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Alolan Meowth (can be Shiny and has historically had a boosted Shiny rate), Gastly (can be Shiny), Haunter, Spinarak (can be Shiny), Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Poochyena (can be Shiny), Shuppet (can be Shiny), Drifloon (can be Shiny), and Litwick (can be Shiny). Sandygast will appear as a rare spawn.

Phantump (can be Shiny), Ekans (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Alolan Meowth (can be Shiny and has historically had a boosted Shiny rate), Gastly (can be Shiny), Haunter, Spinarak (can be Shiny), Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Poochyena (can be Shiny), Shuppet (can be Shiny), Drifloon (can be Shiny), and Litwick (can be Shiny). Sandygast will appear as a rare spawn. Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny).

The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny). Raids: Tier One: Misdreavus, Shuppet, Drifloon (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Gengar (can be Shiny), Sandygast, Greavard Tier Five: Guzzlord until October 20th (can be Shiny) with Darkrai taking over on October 20th (can be Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Gengar until October 20th (can be Shiny) with Mega Banette taking over on October 20th (can be Shiny)

7KM Gift Eggs: Munchlax (can be Shiny), Riolu (can be Shiny), Galarian Yamask (can be Shiny)

Munchlax (can be Shiny), Riolu (can be Shiny), Galarian Yamask (can be Shiny) Event bonus: Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. Trainers level 31 and above will receive additional Candy XL for hatching Eggs. Additional Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. 2× Candy for hatching Pokémon. PokéStop Showcases with Shuppet, Banette, and Greavard. A remix of Lavender Town music will play through Halloween. It can also be heard here.

Timed Research: Greavard Timed Research will be available until 8 p.m. on Halloween night, October, 31st. This will focus on catching Ghost-type Pokémon and will reward encounters with Greavard and more. Spiritomb Timed Research will be available until 8 p.m. on Halloween night, October, 31st. This will reward encounters with Spiritomb and other Ghost-type Pokémon. There will be a paid Timed Research as well. Niantic writes: "For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Complete the research tasks to earn encounters with Ghost-type Pokémon like Phantump and Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, as well as a Halloween-themed avatar pose! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."



