Today Is Stufful Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details

Today is Stufful Community Day in Pokémon GO. This is going to be a unique Community Day, as this is also the first time Stufful has been available in the game, so we're getting a species reveal, Shiny drop, and exclusive attack all at once. Let's take a look at the details for today's event.

Here's what's going on today with Stufful Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Note that this is back to the three-hour window, so be sure to get out there while you can.

Pokémon: Stufful makes its debut and it can, of course, be Shiny. Stufful evolves into Bewear.

Exclusive attack: Trainers can evolve Stufful during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Bewear that knows the Charged Attack Drain Punch. Drain Punch can provide Bewear with a defensive edge, as it has 20 power in Trainer Battles as well as a guarantee to increase the user's Defense. In Gyms and raids, Drain Punch has 50 power.

Community Day Special Research: Buy the Community Day ticket for $1 USD in the Pokémon GO shop to unlock the Special Research Strong Stuff.

In-person component: You can participate in Niantic Community Day playing their various games in person at these locations.

You can participate in Niantic Community Day playing their various games in person at these locations. Event Bonuses: Triple Catch XP Double Stufful XL Candy Three-hour Lure Modules One extra Special Trade during the event Double Catch Candy Triple Incense duration Stufful photobombing GO Snapshots Hawaii sweepstakes, which you can read about here A postcard bonus, which you can read about here Trades during the event and two hours after will take 50% less Stardust. Group Play Bonus: Niantic describes this new one, writing "If enough Pokémon are caught by trainers from a single Lure, the 3× XP bonus for catching Pokémon near the Lured PokéStop will be increased to 4× XP for 30 minutes ."

