Today Is Stufful Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details
Today is Stufful Community Day in Pokémon GO. This is going to be a unique Community Day, as this is also the first time Stufful has been available in the game, so we're getting a species reveal, Shiny drop, and exclusive attack all at once. Let's take a look at the details for today's event.
Here's what's going on today with Stufful Community Day in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Note that this is back to the three-hour window, so be sure to get out there while you can.
- Pokémon: Stufful makes its debut and it can, of course, be Shiny. Stufful evolves into Bewear.
- Exclusive attack: Trainers can evolve Stufful during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Bewear that knows the Charged Attack Drain Punch. Drain Punch can provide Bewear with a defensive edge, as it has 20 power in Trainer Battles as well as a guarantee to increase the user's Defense. In Gyms and raids, Drain Punch has 50 power.
- Community Day Special Research: Buy the Community Day ticket for $1 USD in the Pokémon GO shop to unlock the Special Research Strong Stuff.
- In-person component: You can participate in Niantic Community Day playing their various games in person at these locations.
- Event Bonuses:
- Triple Catch XP
- Double Stufful XL Candy
- Three-hour Lure Modules
- One extra Special Trade during the event
- Double Catch Candy
- Triple Incense duration
- Stufful photobombing GO Snapshots
- Hawaii sweepstakes, which you can read about here
- A postcard bonus, which you can read about here
- Trades during the event and two hours after will take 50% less Stardust.
- Group Play Bonus: Niantic describes this new one, writing "If enough Pokémon are caught by trainers from a single Lure, the 3× XP bonus for catching Pokémon near the Lured PokéStop will be increased to 4× XP for 30 minutes ."