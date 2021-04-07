Today Is Therian Tornadus Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Therian Forme Tornadus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. As the second Raid Hour for Therian Forme Tornadus Raid Hour this month, Pokémon trainers may have noticed a drop-off in interest for these raids. This has been happening a lot with species that have no Shiny released who are in Pokémon GO raids for longer than a week. Trainers tend to go extra hard for new species during their release week and then, immediately after, pull back and keep raid passes saved for the next boss. Here are some tips for those looking for other trainers to join to play Therian Tornadus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO.

Look on social media! Facebook, Reddit, Discord, and even Twitter is filled with people looking to raid. While many trainers will lose interest after a week, there will always be whales in Pokémon GO will do any raid at any time no matter the Pokémon. Explore Subreddits dedicated to the app, search the #PokemonGO hashtag on social media, and even check the replies of the official account's Twitter. Those are often filled with people aiming to find other trainers, responding with their friend codes with little regard to the subject matter of the tweet to which they're replying.

This may seem silly, but it has worked for me and my friends. Temporarily change your Buddy's name to a callout for raids. RAIDINVITES, INVITESPLEASE, WILL RAID — something like that will act as a signal to those on your Friends list that you want to be invited to raids.

Dip in and out! If you don't want to coordinate or are unable, Niantic made a change last year to ensure raids won't eat your pass until the actual battle starts. You can enter into a raid lobby, send the full amount of invites, and successfully leave if you don't have enough trainers without spending your raid pass as long as the timer doesn't click down to zero. My only caveat with this tip is that you must be certain to: A, know the number of trainers needed to take down each species. If you have three Level 40+ trainers and leave a Therian Tornadus at the last minute, the people you're inviting are going to feel that you're wasting their time. B, leave at a respectable time. Anything under fifteen seconds is cutting it too close for comfort.



Best of luck tonight, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!