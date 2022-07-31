Today Is Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Braviary Raid Day In Pokémon GO

Today is Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Braviary Raid Day in Pokémon GO. This is not only the debut of Hisuian Braviary in raids but is also this species' Shiny release. Let's get into the details of this exciting event.

Here are the details for today's Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Braviary Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time.

Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time. New species: Hisuian Braviary will make its Pokémon GO debut in raids and it will be Shiny capable from the very start.

Hisuian Braviary will make its Pokémon GO debut in raids and it will be Shiny capable from the very start. Increased Shiny rate: Yes! Niantic notes specifically that Trainers will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Hisuian Braviary.

Yes! Niantic notes specifically that Trainers will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Hisuian Braviary. Raid Day Bonuses: Increased chance to receive Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles. Receive up to five free Raid Passes during the event and up to two hours afterward. 50% more XP for winning Raid Battles



Now, take heed to what I said above about that increased Shiny rate. Generally, the base Shiny rate is one in 500 as discovered by Silph Road researchers. Certain rare spawns like Chansey and Onix have a boosted Shiny rate of one in approximately 60. Some raid/Egg-exclusive species like Espurr and Timburr as well as Mega-capable Pokémon such as Charizard and Lopunny, also use that one-in-60 rate. Community Day Pokémon use a one in 25 rate during their events and Shiny-capable Legendaries and Mythicals have a one in 20 rate. So what about Raid Day Shiny rates?

Historically, Raid Day Shiny rates have been approximately one in 10 during the event. While there is no guarantee that Hisuian Braviary will use that rate, this style of event has largely stuck to that highly boosted rate. That alone makes this event worth playing. Hell, beyond just simply acquiring a Shiny, I'm hoping I can get myself a Shiny Hisuian Braviary dex entry!