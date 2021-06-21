Today's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event Is A Game-Changer

After a frankly disappointing Second-Year Anniversary event, the most exciting aspect of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is here to possibly redeem the game's June slate of content. Today at 11 AM Pacific, the second part of the Unforgivable Truth Brilliant Event begins.

Over on the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum, Niantic announced the details of today's new Unforgivable Truth Brilliant Event Part 2. They wrote:

Hermione's secret mission to uncover the identity of The Unforgivable's mole continues. Will she root out the corruption? Or will The Unforgivable be one step ahead again? Return Brilliant Foundables from the Brilliant Hogwarts Trapdoor Chamber during Part 2 of the The Unforgivable Truth Brilliant Event, starting June 21 at 11 a.m. PT. The Brilliant Foundables featured during this event can be found in the following locations: Wizard Chess Knight – Wizarding Challenges Broken-Winged Key – Tasks Underground Chambers Trapdoor – Brilliant Portkey Brilliant Philosopher's Stone – Encounter Brilliant Three-Headed Dog – Encounter The Portkeys for this event will be 1.5km. As a reminder, Part 1 Portkeys will give you Part 1 rewards anytime you open them, even if you wait to open them during Part 2. Keep an eye out for Bonus Assignments that will be available in game after the main tasks have been completed!

This Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event is expected to contain a major revelation. Personally, I believe that we will see the conclusion of two arcs: the "Ron has lost his memories" arc as well as the "Who is the mole in the Ministry?" arc. The latter storyline continues from the twist in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's Unforgivable Truth Part 1 which revealed that the witch everyone had pegged as the mole, Constance, was actually innocent. Will we see a double-twist with some kind of way to reveal that Constance was able to resist the Veritaserum potion? Will we see the Minister of Magic himself revealed as the Big Bad? While the Anniversary Event left a lot to be desired, these Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Events have been delivering intensely… so let's see what Niantic has in store!